CM Captain Amarinder Singh condones delay in payment of dues by allottees

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is also in charge of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has given his approval to condone the unusual delay in the payment of installments of alottees of Purab Premium Apartments. As many as 92 allottees have failed to pay their installments on time as per the Letter of Intent (LoI).

With the relief announced by the government, these allottees would be able to take possession of their apartments after clearing the dues. Following the numbering draw of the scheme held in January 2016, allotment letters of defaulter allottees were put on hold.

Officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), with the completion of two more towers, A-2 and A-3 of Purab Premium Apartments, GMADA, has issued allotment-cum-possession letters to 80 more LoI holders of this scheme. Till date, 890 apartments have been allotted and 130 more are ready for possession.

“Construction work of the remaining 600 flats is likely to be completed by the end of this year. The project spread over 37 acres land area has 27 towers of 60 apartments in each. It offers three types of apartments in 15-storeyed towers built in southern Mohali designed for different income groups,” said a GMADA official.

