Cheti Chand, sindhi new year, on Tuesday: As govt Sindhi-medium schools dwindle in state, community groups push for revival

Hari Shewa Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, the only school to teach Sindhi in Vadodara, will close the section in the next four years. Class IX Sindhi section will close from 2017-18 academic session itself.

Reason, the number of takers for Sindhi medium has declined sharply over the years.

Ratna Gulhar, who recently retired as the principal of Hari Shewa Vidyalaya, said English had become one of the most prevalent mediums of instruction in higher studies. “So, most parents prefer sending their children to English-medium schools,” said Gulhar.

Haresh Agnani, a banker and president of Sujak Sindhi Samiti says,”Over the years, we have seen a decline in cultural awareness in the community, especially among the younger generation. Our children prefer talking in Hindi or English.”

Gautam Dayalani (24) confirms: “I interact in Hindi or Gujarati and avoid speaking Sindhi as I am not conversant with it at all. Even at home, only my grandparents speak Sindhi.”

So the seniors, along with many Sindhi organisations of the city, have taken it upon themselves to revive their dwindling identity. They are ensuring that their language continues to be taught formally in schools and universities and informally as free short-term courses through small home-based tutorials under the aegis of National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL), an autonomous council under the Union HRD Ministry.

Murali Bhojwani of Sindhu Sahit Sabha explains, “We are running small home-based classes under NCPSL wherein one of the family members volunteers to teach Sindhi. There are 50 such tutorials in the city today. Students can enroll for Sindhi courses at certificate, diploma and advanced levels.”

Sulachini Bhakhtani, a retired teacher of one of the erstwhile Sindhi schools in the city, is running one such centre for the last five years. “I have taken this responsibility voluntarily since I felt I must do something about the decline of Sindhi. I have a class strength of about 18-20 students and there is no age bar. There are even housewives who feel they need to improve their knowledge of the language.”

She added they were not paid for running the classes but get a grant of Rs 10,000 per course. “The courses are of four-month duration.” Lata Chandwani, another teacher, said she conducted regular classes of one hour, 30 minutes each. “On a given day, I take three classes, each for certificate, diploma and advanced diploma. Exams are conducted as per the NCPSL guidelines and the answer sheets are evaluated in Delhi. We need to ensure that at least 10 students from each course pass the exams to receive grant from NCPSL.”

Young Sindhis too are responding positively. Vimlesh Khemchandani, a student of Chartered Accountancy, is learning Sindhi under Bhakhtani. “My mother speaks Sindhi at home and I had learnt it informally. She encouraged me to join the course. Since Sindhi is my mother tongue, I want to be fluent in it and learn to read and write it,” he said.

Preeti Sonira said her nine-year-old daughter Ruby wanted to learn Sindhi and she obliged to her wishes by enrolling her in one such class.

Teachers have made the script easier by mostly using Devanagari with some modified alphabets instead of traditional Arabic. This as Hindi is already being taught in Devanagari script across the schools.

Sindhi, however, is taught as a minor subject at undergraduate level at the Faculty of Arts at MS University of Baroda.

“Sindhi is only offered as a minor subject in Bachelor of Arts in first and second year. Besides, there is only one teacher at the Sindhi Department for the past 20 years. Presently, there are about 300 students in Sindhi. We have been raising the issue with the university authorities for the last couple of years, besides the central government. The issue was also pointed out by a NAAC team, which had inspected the university recently,” says Bhojwani showing a letter sent from the Sindhu Sahit Sabha addressed to the Union HRD Minister in February. He said studying in Sindhi medium was not an obstacle for higher academic success. “Dr Kamlesh Lulla, a scientist at National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Dr Sundar Jagwani, a prominent physician in the US, are to name a few who have studied in Sindhi medium.”

15 primary schools shut down in 17 yrs

There were 20-odd Sindhi schools in Vadodara till 1990 but over the years they slowly started shutting shop. Till 2007, 15 primary schools shut down, one in 2010 and three higher secondary institutes closed in 2004. Even Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation last year had shut down its two remaining Sindhi schools.

