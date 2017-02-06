Parents’ associations formed for two Tricity schools

Parents of students at Mount Carmel School and Vivek High School, Mohali, have formed parents’ associations.

The newly formed Mount Carmel Parents Association (MCPA) today held a meeting outside the school in the late afternoon to appoint office bearers and representatives to deal with the issues of fee hike, among others related to children. Speaking on the development, Jaspreet Singh, one of the office bearers said, “Issues like fee hike and GPS in school buses are our priority. We want the school management to consult the parents’ representatives on fee hike issues which is stated in the law.”

More then 200 parents have joined the association and over 15 office-bearers were selected in the meeting held on Sunday.

“It’s not that we want to confront or be at loggerheads with school authorities over issues. Our objective is that our body and the school authorities amicably decide issues which concern the people and students at large. Moreover, if any parent or child is facing a problem at the individual level and is not able to take it up, we want to help them as well,” added Jaspreet.

Similarly, another association was made today in Mohali by parents of Vivek High School, sector 70. The name of the association is VHS70 Parents Association, with more than 250 members. “Vivek High School in Sector 70 has been working in an autocratic manner for the past 10 years.

Every year they hike fees exorbitantly without taking parents’ agreement, we are fed up with this and have decided that we will no longer be exploited,” said Amit, a member of the Vivek Mohali Association. Among other issues, the parents’ association will focus on the ongoing issue of purchase of books and stationary by the school in cash without receipts, and picnics, uniforms, bus charges and annual function dresses being mandatory for students.

Earlier, a parents’ association was formed especially to deal with issues with regard to children studying in Vivek High School, Chandigarh, on January 31. The association had also written to the management asking for a meeting with regard to the recent fee hike done by the school authorities and to discuss other issues of bus charges, trips and uniform issues.