Century-old land law amended, 7.5 lakh homes likely to benefit

The Gujarat Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2017, was passed by a voice vote in the Assembly on Thursday in absence of the members of Opposition Congress who were suspended earlier in the day. The state government tabled the Bill to amend the Gujarat Land Revenue Code, 1879, claiming it would benefit around 7.5 lakh families.

State revenue minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma described it as “historical” while discussing the provisions of the Bill, coming in a poll year, when the BJP government has already brought in a number of land reforms. Like the recent move to regularise illegal housing settlements on government land.

“I term this Bill historical because such a land reform has not taken place in the last 104 years. It was last amended in 1913,” said Chudasma. “We have already brought in 21 changes to various revenue laws of the state in the recent past,” he added.

The 1879 law provides for creation, updation and preservation of record of rights in respect of land for revenue and maintenance of register of mutations.

The minister told the Assembly that due to rapid industrialisation in Gujarat, “transitional or hybrid areas” had come into existence, which was admixture of rural, semi-urban or urban areas. “These areas have come into existence after the traditional villages, towns or cities have enlarged beyond the limits fixed by the collector.”

“The developments taking place in such transitional areas in violation of the terms and conditions or the restrictions provided for in such revenue laws have led to inchoate rights, titles and interest over the land, resulting in the record of rights and the register of mutations not showing the actual status of the holdings and therefore (there is) mass scale disparity in determining actual status of occupancies… difficulties are faced in smooth administration,” stated the Bill. The minister added around 7.5 lakh families currently lived in such areas and that they cannot take loans because their titles were not clear.

“The state government may, by general or specific order, direct the collector(s) to determine what land be included in the transitional area and fix the limits of the same,” states the Bill.

The state government will be making special provisions for “having a supplemental settlement of private lands” by abating all proceedings arising due to breach under certain revenue laws on payment of compounding fees “for (the) purpose of bringing on record the exact and real status of occupancies.”

This is, however, not applicable to any government or gauchar land,” said the minister.

The new amendment will also not be applicable to land belonging to tribals, local or statutory authorities, fixed or reserved under town planning schemes of Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development, allotted under Saurashtra Bhoodan Yagna Act, water-ways and water-bodies and open private plots, both agricultural and non-agricultural.

