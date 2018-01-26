Captain’s choice Jagdish Raja is new Mayor of Jalandhar

Jagdish Raja (centre) with supporters Thursday. (Express Photo) Jagdish Raja (centre) with supporters Thursday. (Express Photo)

Five-time councillor Jagdish Raja was on Thursday elected as the sixth Mayor of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (JMC) while four-time councillor Surinder Kuar and two-time councillor Harsimranjit Bunty have been elected Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

The election for the three posts was held in the presence of all four Congress MLAs from Jalandhar — Pargat Singh (Jalandhar Cantt), Rajinder Beri (Jalandhar Central), Bawa Henry (Jalandhar North) and Sushil Rinku (Jalandhar West).

The election was a smooth sail for Congress which has 65 out of the total 80 councillors in the MC House. It took just two minutes to elect the three office-bearers, whose names were decided by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who sent a sealed envelope which was opened just before the meeting.

In the newly elected House, there are 44 women councillors, almost all of whom were accompanied by their husbands. When the first meeting of the House started, police asked all the “parshad Pati’(husbands of women councillors) to leave as there was already less space due to increased strength of councillors, from 60 to 80, this time.

Raja (63), the senior-most member of the House, has been the Leader of Opposition in the MC for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017. He was first elected in 1991. His wife Anita Raja is also a councillor and was Senior Deputy Mayor in 2002-07.

The meeting began under Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary, who administered oath to the newly elected councillors. Four-time councillor Balraj Thakur, who was also one the contenders for the mayoral post, presided over the election process. Raja’s name was proposed by MLA Beri and seconded by councillor Jagdish Dakoha.

Interacting with the media later, Raja said there was a “financial crisis” in the civic body but they would take up development works in the city with help from the government.

The Commissioner of Jalandhar Division, Raj Kamal Chaudhary, on Thursday also administered the oath of office and secrecy to 15 councillors of Municipal Corporation Amritsar (MCA) in Jalandhar. In all, as many as 17 councillors of MCA had failed to take oath at the function organised in Amritsar on January 23.

‘Lost glory of the city will be back’

Jagdish Raja shares his vision for the city with The Indian Express.

What is your vision for the city?

Jalandhar was a beautiful city with big parks and lots of green belts by its well constructed roads. It had adequate facility of drinking water and sewer system. But now all these things are in a mess. When we set all this right, the lost glory of the city will be back. I want to revive its old beauty.

Since Jalandhar is in the Smart City list, what are the main challenges before you?

And immediate need of city? There is a financial crisis. We need to create resources. We need clean drinking water for every citizen and repair of water lines. There is need to solve the sewer problem. Other problems are bad roads, lack of proper parking for vehicles, absence of storm water sewer and menace of stray animals.

What are your plans for the solid waste management plant?

The city produces 500 tonnes of garbage daily. We need to have one such plant at the earliest to make a stink-free city because garbage dumps in every corner of the city has tarnished its beauty. The plan will be chalked out in consultation with the Local Bodies Minister.

You have been part of JMC since its first election in 1991. How do you rate the city now and around around 27 years ago?

City was much more open and planned that time. It was a House of 45 councillors serving a population of 4 lakh. We now have 80 councillors for a population of 10 lakh and less open spaces. The budget has increased from Rs 60 crore in 1991 to Rs 600 crore now. The number of localities has increased from around 200 to over 500 now. To deal with bigger issues, we need bigger plans as well as funds.

Your have raised several issues in the past pertaining to the alleged irregularities committed in construction of roads by the previous SAD-BJP house. Would you get those probed?

Yes, why not. I stand by all my allegations and will get these probed to fix the responsibility.

