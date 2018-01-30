Camp to redress grievances of NRIs on February 20

In order to redress the grievances of NRI brethren in Doaba region, the Punjab government has decided to organise a special camp for them on February 20 at district administrative complex.

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the unique initiative, which is the brainchild of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was aimed at providing on the spot solution to all problems of the NRI brethren on a single day, under a single roof. He said that this camp will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the meeting hall in District Administrative complex.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App