Call centre executive, daughter found dead in flat

Decomposed bodies of a woman and her eight-year-old daughter have been recovered from a flat in a township in Bhayander here, police said today. “The woman was identified as Dipika Sanghavi (29), a call centre executive and her daughter Hetal. She was a single parent and was a divorcee,” a district rural police personnel said. The body of the woman was found inside a bed in the bedroom while her daughter’s from the adjoining room, the personnel said, adding that the flat was locked from outside and police had to break open the main door.

According to police, the bodies were of few days old as it was learnt that the girl had not gone to school for the last two days.

Prima facie, police suspect that the mother-daughter duo must have been strangulated to death, however, exact cause will be ascertained after post mortem.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 302 (murder) and hunt was on to nab the culprits, they said.