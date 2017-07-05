Businessman meets Haryana DGP over Panchkula firing

Anil Kumar Bhalla had received extortion calls in 2011 and later one of the Ambala-based criminal was arrested in this connection. Anil Kumar Bhalla had received extortion calls in 2011 and later one of the Ambala-based criminal was arrested in this connection.

Businessman Anil Kumar Bhalla whose house at Sector 2 was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in the wee hours of Monday met Haryana DGP BS Sandhu Tuesday. Police sources said the role of one Ambala-based criminal is being examined into the firing incident. Bhalla had received extortion calls in 2011 and later one of the Ambala-based criminal was arrested in this connection.

Police sources further said that in his statement to police, Bhalla declined that there is no relation between the previous extortion calls and recent firing on his house. Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Sector 5 police station, said, “Police personnel were deployed outside the house of businessman on the precautionary manner. We are working on various theories.”

Though the entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, the footage is not clear. In the footage, assailants are seen arriving in a four-wheeler and fire two shots which hit the wall of the house and the other two hit an i20 car. A case was registered at Sector 5 police station.

