Business man shot dead in Telangana

A 53-year-old business man was shot dead by an unknown person at Dharmapuri temple town in neighbouring Jagtial district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred last night when Podeti Satyanarayana Goud was proceeding to Mumbai after attending a function in the district last night, they said. The deceased, who runs a liquor business in Mumbai had come here to attend a function. While returning in his car, he was shot dead by unidentified man at about 10.45 pm, police said. Based on a complaint from his friend, a case of murder was registered. Goud was a Congress party worker, they said adding efforts are on to arrest the culprit.

