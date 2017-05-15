Burz Fateh footfall down: From 300 visitors a day to half now

The Burz Fateh at Chapparchiri village in Mohali. (Jasbir Malhi) The Burz Fateh at Chapparchiri village in Mohali. (Jasbir Malhi)

INDIA’S TALLEST war memorial, Burz Fateh, at Chapparchiri is facing official apathy. Visitors to the memorial built in the memory of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur have a lot of complaints about the lack of basic amenities at the site. Spread across around 20 acres of land, the memorial was built at a cost of around Rs 75 crore by the state government. When the memorial was inaugurated in November 2011, the then SAD-BJP government promised to make it one of the best in the world.

It was promised that a theatre would be started at the memorial where movies on Sikh history would be screened. An open air theatre was also built and it was planned that religious plays would be held at the theatre but after a span of around five-and-a-half years, the memorial is facing neglect. When the memorial was opened to the public, the footfall was nearly 300 visitors a day. But after five years, the footfall has reduced drastically to 100-150 visitors a day. Most of the visitors include school students.

“Usually students visit the memorial, general public is less. People complain about water scarcity and absence of eateries at the memorial. Since the memorial is far from the city, people who come with their children usually face this problem,” says a security guard at the memorial.

On a number of occasions, the guard says, the lights stopped working at the memorial. Some statues were broken in the past. One of them was of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) also planned to install a lift inside the war memorial building so that visitors could go to top of the 328-foot memorial but no effort in this direction has made in the last five years.

Gian Singh, a resident of Chapparchiri village, says that during the last rainy season, water entered the rooms where the generator sets were installed and caused problems. Pumps were used to flush the water out. “We were very keen to see religious plays and movies at the theatre but the memorial presents an altogether different picture; it is totally neglected,” says Gian Singh.

Sarbjeet Singh, a Morinda-based doctor who visited the memorial on Sunday with his two children, complains that there is no eatery where children could take some food. He claims that he took his children to tell them about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and the battle which was fought at Chapparchiri but except for some history written on placards, there is nothing which could be shown to the children. “There is an open air theatre and an indoor theatre. I feel when children watch a movie, it makes a longer impact on their minds. The department should make efforts to start these theatres,” says Sarbjeet Singh.

Charanjeet Singh, another visitor, says that the road from Mohali Industrial Area side is broken and it has not been repaired for long. “It is a historic memorial. When people from other states or countries come here, they have to pass through the broken road,” Sarbjeet Singh says. “What kind of memories will they take back?”

A senior GMADA official says that the lift could not be installed as it will damage the memorial. They have invited tenders from eateries in the past and Verka has a booth inside the memorial. He adds that they will soon take up the matter of starting theatres with the Punjab Tourism Department.

