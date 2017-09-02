Bulandshahr: Couple consumes poison, man dies

The man died on the spot. (Representational image) The man died on the spot. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old man died and his paramour was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed poison when they were going to their village here, the police said. They had fled from the village and started living in Delhi after the woman’s husband opposed their relationship, SP (Rural) P K Tiwari said.

The couple was forced to come to village and on their way they consumed poison. The man died on the spot and the woman (35) has been admitted to the Debai Community Health Centre in serious condition, the officer said. They are residents of Sabalpur and the woman has three children, the SP said.

