Building water blocks

The August 20 flooding of the city that submerged the showpiece airport road raised many questions for Mayor Kulwant Singh and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). But neither the mayor nor GMADA seems to have any answers.

A key question is how private builders were allowed to build on natural waterways around the city and have blocked the natural flow of rainwater.

On September 7, the mayor informed the Municipal Corporation (MC) house of plans to build drainways to deal with flooding. But he did not say that the existing natural drains were already built up.

Among the main encroachments are the some areas of Nada, Karora and Nayagaon. Hundreds of houses have come up in a hapazard way along with cow sheds, car service stations and other establishments. Local residents said they received show-cause notices once in 2003, then again in 2012 but somehow they managed to stall these proceedings.

Meanwhile, the housing projects near Sector 91 have eaten into the catchment area of the N-Choe. The choe, which begins near the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh, is now mainly a transporter of sewage from Chandigarh to the Ghaggar, but despite this, housing projects have come up on both sides, narrowing its flow, and its rainwater carrying capacity during the monsoon.

The owner of the sector is Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), mayor Kulwant’s Singh’s real estate company. The mayor denies that his development encroached on a water body, and said he had taken all permissions from GMADA.

A source in Kharar Municipal Council told Chandigarh Newsline that some builders are now going to be asked to show what permissions they obtained before constructing along the river’s catchment area.

An official of Bajwa Builders said they had all the required permissions and they would show whatever documents were needed to prove that the constructions were not done on any catchment areas.

GMADA’s Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Rajesh Dhiman said any project blocking the waterway would be issued notices and asked for clarifications.

A senior GMADA officer said that there were at least 19 projects built on or around natural waterways in the district that were blocking the path of natural water drainage.

At some points the builders who have encroached on the waterways have installed small pipes of 30 cm diameter to take storm water from these colonies further ahead, but the size of the drainage is not big enough for the kind of rainfall that Mohali witnessed this year. “How will such large volumes of water flow through these pipes?” the officer asked.

Consequently, the water flows over the pipes, floods the colonies, and submerges roads built over the encroached waterways, cutting off residential areas on both sides of the natural path of the water.

N S Kalsi, former executive engineer (XEN) of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), said as GMADA had let the builders construct on catchment areas, action should be initiated against those responsible.

Kalsi said in the last 15 years, hundreds of housing projects had also come up on the periphery of Mohali with the connivance of GMADA and PUDA officials. These too were blocking the natural discharge of water, creating problems for the residents.

According to him, the gradient from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to the airport road was about 90 feet towards Mohali, adding to the city’s woes during heavy rainfall. “Phase 5 of Mohali is the point where the entire rainwater gathers. A road has been built at the point from where the water should flow in a western direction. As the level of the road is high, on August 21 when the water entered area, the divider on the road had to be broken to drain out the water,” Kalsi said.

Kalsi said that the level of airport road is around 2.5 feet higher than it should be, which was why it was blocking the water flow. “That day the vehicles were floating on the water. The problem is going to worsen if the level of the road is not decreased. The plinth level of the road is also higher in the residential areas so the water is entering the houses,” Kalsi said.

Speaking on the encroachment on Patiala-Ki-Rao, Kalsi said that he had already given many presentations to GMADA on what needs to be done: build tracks on both sides of the rivulet to demarcate the boundaries, to prevent builders from encroaching upon it.

When Mayor Kulwant Singh was asked in the MC House what plans had been made to prevent a repeat of August 21, the mayor said 133 mm rain lashed the city on that day, 80 mm rain recorded in one hour only.

“Throughout the country the storm water system has a capacity of carrying 25mm rain in an hour. It was heavy rain, but the water was drained out within two hours. It means that our system did not collapse. We have made a plan and we will act swiftly,” the mayor said.

And here’s the plan to make city free of waterlogging:

– MC to lower the level of roads in the residential area. The plan to construct cemented roads is underway. The MC engineers are studying the model.

– New open drains are to be built in Phase 5. The drains will be connected to the Patiala-Ki-Rao in Balongi.

