Thane builder lodges FIR against three, including doctor, for ‘cheating him of Rs 65 lakh’

A Thane builder has lodged an FIR against three people including a doctor in Kalyan for allegedly cheating him. While one person has been arrested by Kalyan police, two others are absconding, sources said.

According to Khadakpada police, Avinash Patil, a builder from Bhiwandi lodged the case of cheating. “According to the complainant, he met the accused in 2014. When the accused realised that the complainant was in need of a loan of a few crores, they promised to arrange it,” said an officer investigating the case said.

The accused have been identified as Ghanshyam Gupta and his friends Dr A Subramanian and Manasi. “Dr Subramanian practises in Kalyan. The accused spoke about their contacts and promised a loan to the complainant. They asked the victim to pay a facilitator fee of Rs 65 lakh, which he partly paid in cash and, the rest through RTGS. The amount was paid between December 2014 and December 2017 to Gupta and his accomplices,” said the officer.

But Gupta allegedly switched off his phone and the others did not give Patil satisfactory answers about the money, so he approached the police on Saturday, sources said. “Gupta has been arrested on Sunday afternoon, but the other two are absconding. We are looking for them. Investigation is going on,” said a senior officer privy to the case.

