Builder held for power cable deaths

Builder Anand Khobragade was arrested on Thursday in connection with the electrocution of two 11-year-old twins in the Armors township in Nagpur. Khobragade, who had constructed the township in 2005-06 perilously close to the distribution line, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The twins, Priyansh and Piyush Dhar, died on June 9 and 20, respectively. They had suffered burns from a 33-KV line while trying to retrieve a cricket ball stuck in a tree. The deaths raised concerns about building permits being granted close to high-tension supply lines.

The builder had cited permits granted by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. However, with pressure mounting, Commissioner of Police K Venkatesham directed the arrest of the builder. “We are also checking the role of the civic authorities,” Venkatesham told The Indian Express.

The police have also arrested three persons in connection with the death of a five-year-old, Swayam Umesh Pande, who came in contact with an 11-KV line in MIDC area of the city on June 20. Pramod and Madhukar Radke and Mukund Mange were arrested for illegally constructing an additional floor on their houses. The boy died of shock on the terrace of Mange’s building after crossing over to it from the Radkes’ terrace. The additional floor was not allowed as the 11-KV line passed above the houses in the locality.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu congisance of the three deaths and appointed Shrirang Bhandarkar, an advocate, as amicus curie to draft a public interest litigation on the court’s behalf.

