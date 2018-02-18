Build at a cost of around Rs 1.2 crore: State’s first Laparoscopic Training Centre to start functioning at Panchkula Civil Hospital next month

The training centre is located on the third floor of D Block of the Civil Hospital in Panchkula The training centre is located on the third floor of D Block of the Civil Hospital in Panchkula

The civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, will start the state’s first Laparoscopic Training Centre, build at a cost of around Rs 1.2 crore on its premises, from the first week of March. “A full-fledged Laparoscopic Training Centre for doctors and postgraduate students of the state is going to start in the first week of March,” Panchkula Principal Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Trehan confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline Saturday.

There will be two types of training — one 10-day basic and another of two months. “The 10-day training will be on basic laparoscopy, in which the trainees will practice on simulator and endo trainers,” Trehan said. “The two-month batch will comprise five trainees — two surgeons, two staff nurses and an operation theatre assistant.

Apart from practicing on instruments, they will also assist in surgeries as second and first assistants in a minimum of 15 cases. Towards end, they will perform five surgeries under supervision,” he added. Health officials said that any state or private hospital surgeon can enroll for the training. “But preference will be given to the surgeons of Haryana,” said an official. Officials at the hospital said that the training centre is located on the third floor of D Block, next to the operation theatre.

District health officials added that the training centre will use the latest version of simulator, which contains 12 modules. “The Laparoscopic Training Centre has a dry lab, which is equipped with a simulator that simulates the environment of a real operation theatre. There are nearly 40 operations and procedures, which can be practiced using the simulator such as Hysterectomy and Cholecystectomy. Performing a surgery on a simulator is almost 80 per cent of doing it live,” Trehan, who is also the in-charge of the project, said.

The hospital has procured three Laparoscopic Virtual Endo Trainers, on which the doctors will practice their hand-eye coordination, which is essential in such surgeries. “Doctors are used to operating smaller instruments like scalpels and scissors and can see them directly. In case of laparoscopic surgery, the instruments are large. You are looking at the screen and using the instruments, which requires a high-level hand-eye coordination,” said a hospital staffer.

“There is laparoscopy in nearly every hospital now. Surgeons will love to join the programme as it will give them exposure to live surgery, along with practicing on the simulator and endo trainers. There is also a library, along with video tutorials as well,” said Trehan. Besides, the trainees will attend lectures delivered by faculties from other hospitals such as PGIMER and AIIMS.

“We will invite pioneers in the field of laparoscopy from other states as well, who can share both their knowledge and the experience with the trainees,” said Trehan. The hospital, on an average receives, five to six patients, who are in need of laparoscopic surgery, daily. “The hospital has been carrying out the laparoscopic surgeries all along. The training centre will give exposure to the upcoming doctors,” Trehan said.

