Boy killed by leopard in Doda

A 12-year-old boy was killed by a leopard when he had gone out to answer nature’s call in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. Sahil Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammad, was killed by a leopard when he had gone out of his house to answer nature’s call in Nalwa village late last night, a police officer said.

The leopard also ate away a portion of the body by the time the parents and the villagers could trace him, he said.

“When Sahil didn’t return home for dinner, a search was started by his parents and villagers and they found the body.

The leopard had already eaten a portion of the neck and abdomen,” Station House Officer (SHO) Doda, Uday Wazir said.

A case has been registered and the body was handed over to his relatives for last rites after conducting legal and medical formalities, he said.

“Due to heavy snowfall, several wild animals especially leopards have ascended towards villages near forests in search of food,” the officer said.