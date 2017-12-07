Top Stories

Boy dies in leopard attack at Nashik’s Sakur village

The feline ran away after the woman raised an alarm and was joined by farm hands working in the field. She sustained injuries to her neck in the attack, a Forest official said.

By: PTI | Nashik | Published: December 7, 2017 4:04 pm
Leopard kills seven-year-old in Nashik village In a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman was injured when she was attacked by a leopard in a cotton field in Chalisgaon taluka of neighbouring Jalgaon district. (Express Photo)
A seven-year-old boy was killed by a leopard when he was sleeping in an agriculture field at Sakur village in the district last night, police said on Thursday. The big cat dragged Kunal Ahire when he was sleeping near his mother. After Ahire’s mother raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot and started searching for the child, an official said. Ahire’s remains were found later. In a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman was injured when she was attacked by a leopard in a cotton field in Chalisgaon taluka of neighbouring Jalgaon district.

