‘Bookie with links to Dawood Ibrahim’ held

An alleged bookie arrested by the Thane Police on Tuesday on charges of betting was remanded in police custody till June 2. The accused, who has been identified as Sonu Jalan, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell from Kalyan.

Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector of the anti-extortion cell, said, “We have booked him on betting charges. But we are in a way trying to trace his underworld connections to Dawood Ibrahim. It has come to our notice that Jalan assisted Dawood in fixing matches.” According to Sharma, Jalan had just returned from Dubai after meeting a Dawood aide. “He even has links in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries. We are interrogating him about these links and about his money,” he said.

Jalan also used to work for Mumbai-based businessmen, sources in the anti-extortion cell claimed. “Jalan was close to several high-profile people. In case, other law-enforcement agencies want his custody, we will help,” an officer said.

