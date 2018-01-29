Book NSUI over Hooda event hoardings: Panchkula civic body

Haryana Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda (Express Photo by Lalit Kumar/Files Haryana Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda (Express Photo by Lalit Kumar/Files

A day before Haryana Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda’s scheduled address the gathering of National Students Union of India at Inderdhanush Auditorium in Panchkula’s Sector 5, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal asked for registration of FIR against NSUI for putting up hoardings without permission. Jogpal has written to DCP Manbir Singh for lodging the FIR under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989.

Jogpal said, “It has been noticed that NSUI has erected number of flex sign boards and hoardings at most roundabouts in Panchkula. No permission has been sought by any individual or association for erection of these sign boards from the Corporation.” “You are requested to register an FIR under the relevant law,” it was specified.

Divyanshu Budhiraja, Haryana state president of NSUI, said “When we went on January 25, MC officials said that they were busy with R-Day preparations. Still we applied for the permission and now I have just got to know about the FIR,” Budhiraja said.

