Bond of love: ‘Dhoni’ not up for adoption after retirement, dog squad offers to take care

Police said they will not hold any auction for adoption of Dhoni. Express

The members of the dog squad will take care of Dhoni- the sniffer dog- which is serving the district police for the past 10 years and will retire after completing his services. Police officials said that they will not hold any auction for adoption of the dog, which specialises in sniffing explosives.

Chandigarh Newsline was the first to report on December 4 that the dog will retire after the India-Sri Lanka ODI match in Mohali. It was inducted in the dog squad in February 2007 and have since assisted the police in all major events held in the district.

A senior police official, who was to supervise the auction of Dhoni and two other dogs- Preeti and John, said on condition of anonymity that the members of the dog squad had requested them not to auction it as they wanted to take care of the dog.

“They told us that they will contribute money and take care of Dhoni on their own. They had reasoned that the dog was working with them for a long time and all the team members had developed a bonding with him. After retirement they want to keep the dog with them,” the official said.

Amrik Singh, one of the members of the dog squad said that the team members had sent a formal request to their seniors stating that they will take care of the dog after his retirement and they are hopeful that the dog will live with them.

“We will be happy to keep him for rest of his life. He has assisted us in several operations in the last 10 years and the team feels that only we can take care of him better,” said Afreek Singh, another member of the dog squad.

The India-Sri Lanka ODI match was Dhoni’s last match where he performed his duty as a sniffer dog. He was taken to the PCA stadium for inspection on Wednesday morning before the start of the match.

Usually, the police holds an auction of the dogs which retire from services. Dhoni was set to be auctioned along with John and Preeti and their reserve price was fixed for Rs 800 each. The police officials, however, are yet to decide the timing to auction off the other two dogs.

