Body found in Matour: Clues lead police to Bihar

A day after the decomposed body of a woman was found from a locked house in Matour village here, a team of district police left for Madhepura district in Bihar to trace a man who had deposited Rs 4,000 into the bank account of the person who was living with her. The police are yet to trace the man, who was living with the woman, whom they suspect to have murdered the woman.

Matour Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar said that a man identified as Mohinder Yadav had made the transaction into a State Bank of India account at its Kumar Khand branch in Madhepura.

“The team will reach Kumar Khand on Monday. Only then, we can inquire about Mohinder Yadav. The money transaction could be a vital clue and we would soon trace the suspect,” the SHO said.

The SHO added that the woman was yet to be identified as nobody came to claim the body. The body has been kept at a mortuary in civil hospital in Phase 6.

The highly-decomposed body of the woman, with a duppata wrapped around her neck, was found from the locked house on Saturday afternoon. Landlady Raj Rani had not got any tenant verification done.

