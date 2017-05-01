Bodies of two elderly brothers found in Mohali

Police on the scene of crime in Mohali on Sunday. Express Police on the scene of crime in Mohali on Sunday. Express

TWO ELDERLY brothers were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Phase 11 on Sunday afternoon. Both the men lived in a rented house. The cause of their death could not be ascertained. Police have started an investigation into the matter as one of the men had an injury on his head. Both the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the men were identified as Devinder Kumar Seth, 78, and his younger brother Surinder Kumar Seth, 75. Both the men belonged to Delhi but had been living in Phase 11 since 2009 in a medium income group (MIG) flat on rent on the first floor. The flat belongs to the friend of one of Devinder’s relatives. Police informed the relatives of Devinder Seth who are living in Delhi.

The incident came to light around 2 pm on Sunday when the maid working at Seth’s home came to take Rs 1,000 from Devinder. The maid identified as Parkashwati said that she had been working at Seth’s home for the last six years and on Friday she demanded Rs 1,000 from Devinder and he asked her to come on Sunday.

“I came to take money. When I went to their house, the door was open. I entered the house and found that both Devinder and Sushil were lying in their bedroom. I immediately informed the landlord and one of the neighbours, who then called the police,” Parkashwati told Chandigarh Newsline.

The police officials of Phase 11 police station said that Devinder retired from DCM as a store manager at Ropar around 18 years ago. Sushil, who is said to be mentally unstable, had been living with Devinder since the latter shifted to Mohali around 25 years ago. Sushil was getting treatment from PGI, Chandigarh.

Devinder’s wife died of cancer around 20 years ago and the couple did not have any child while Surinder was unmarried. The third brother of the deceased also died long ago and his children are living in Delhi.

Phase 11 SHO Amarpreet Singh said that Devinder had an injury mark on his head but all the articles in the house were intact. He added that both the bodies were recovered from the bedroom where both the brothers used to sleep.

“A desktop with a webcam was installed in the bedroom. Our experts will examine the computer. After the incident, we called the doctor who was treating Devinder. The doctor told us that both the brothers died of natural causes but we have sent the bodies to civil hospital where the post-mortem would be conducted on Monday. The exact reason for their death would then be ascertained. We do not suspect any foul play,” the SHO said.

The SHO said that they had informed the relatives of Devinder who are living in Delhi and they would take further action once they reach the city on Monday.

