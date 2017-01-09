BJP wins 30 seats in Faridabad civic elections

The BJP on Sunday won the Faridabad municipal elections, securing 30 out of 40 seats. It was for the first time that the BJP candidates had contested elections on the party symbol in Haryana. In the past, political parties abstained from contesting local bodies elections on party symbol. The party termed the victory as a support for the Prime Minister and demonetisation. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the victory and said: “It was a ringing endorsement of the policies of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, especially the demonetisation of high value currency notes.”

In another first, the voters were given the choice of NOTA. Elections for municipal council of Bhiwani also took place on Sunday. A total of 56 per cent votes were cast, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous election when only 47 per cent people voted. At Bhiwani, the polling percentage was 74.1, the same as the last election.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar had written to the party high command seeking permission for contesting on the party symbol, but did not get a go ahead. The Congress, however, cried foul. Tanwar said he had been receiving complaints about rigging of the elections. “The BJP has misused official machinery in the elections. I have received complaints from our party candidates that the election has been rigged. I had asked them to give formal complaint to the deputy commissioner.”

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh said: “The elections were conducted in Faridabad and Bhiwani in a peaceful and fair manner. No complaints of any violence were received.”