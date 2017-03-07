BJP, Congress spar over Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan funding from the Centre

The members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress indulged in a war of words over alleged injustice being done to Gujarat by Centre in Gujarat Assembly, on Monday. The issue cropped up during the Question Hour when Congress MLA from Viramgam constituency Tejashree Patel started discussion on a starred question raised by her. The Congress MLA had sought to know the status of Gujarat government’s proposal to the Union government on funding under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme and if what response the government got from the Centre. Replying to the question, Minister of State for Primary & Secondary education, Nanubhai Vanani said that the state government has not got any response from the Centre. Following this, Tejashree Patel said that when Congress-led UPA government was in power at Centre, Gujarat government used to raise the issue of pending 109 issues while alleging that the Centre was doing injustice to Gujarat.

She added that now this aspect has remained unresolved since long even after the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister.

To this, Vanani said that the question of injustice to Gujarat by current BJP-led NDA government at centre does not arise. He then gave figures of SSA funds being allotted to various state governments by Centre.

He added that as per population, Gujarat comes tenth in the country, but its funding by Centre under SSA is ninth. He further added that during UPA rule, Gujarat’s number in getting funds under SSA was much below.

Intervening in the discussion, cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that 60 per cent of the pending issues with Centre have now been resolved.

However, Chief Whip of Congress legislative party Balvantsinh Rajput asked if the state government is planning to take the leader of Opposition along with them and make a representation to the Centre on the instant pending issue.

Vanani, then, gave a sharp reply that Chudasama is quite capable, he keeps meeting the PM and does not need any help of the Opposition on the issue.

Chudasama again rose on his seat and said, “It would be enough, if you don’t come, but do not create hurdle for us.”