BJP candidate Arun Pathak wins graduate MLC seat from Kanpur

The BJP has won the graduate MLC seat from Kanpur while an independent candidate clinched the teacher MLC seat here. BJP candidate Arun Pathak managed to secure 40,633 votes votes, defeating his independent rival Manvendra Swarup, whose family held the position for 99 years, by 9154 votes. Pathak credited his victory to the party’s policies and development work. Meanwhile, in the Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao seats, Raj Bahadur Chandel defeated Hemraj Gaud by 708 votes.

Chandel registered 4283 votes, while Gaud managed to get 3575 votes.

Polling for the Legislative Council was held on February 3. Counting began yesterday and concluded today morning.

Kanpur, Unnao and Kanpur Dehat districts recorded a total of 1,34,711 voters for the graduate MLC seat, while 18,707 teachers participated in the polling for the teacher MLC seat.