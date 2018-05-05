Bihar: Two murdered at Ara railway station

Ara Railway Police said the incident took place around 9 pm (Representational Image) Ara Railway Police said the incident took place around 9 pm (Representational Image)

Two persons were killed by unidentified assailants inside Ara railway station premises on Friday evening. Police said the killings appeared to be a case of gang rivalry. Ara Railway Police said the incident took place around 9 pm. They identified the dead as Hakim Rine (26) and his friend Vikas Bind (25). The police said Hakim had a criminal record. Ara Government Railway Police station incharge Ashok Kumar Singh said, “Hakim has a criminal past, but Vikas was targeted because he accompanied him.” Railway services were disrupted for more than half an hour because of the killings.

