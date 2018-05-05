Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Bihar: Two murdered at Ara railway station

Ara Railway Police said the incident took place around 9 pm

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: May 5, 2018 3:45:25 am
bihar, ara railway station, ara station murder, indian express Ara Railway Police said the incident took place around 9 pm (Representational Image)
Top News

Two persons were killed by unidentified assailants inside Ara railway station premises on Friday evening. Police said the killings appeared to be a case of gang rivalry. Ara Railway Police said the incident took place around 9 pm. They identified the dead as Hakim Rine (26) and his friend Vikas Bind (25). The police said Hakim had a criminal record. Ara Government Railway Police station incharge Ashok Kumar Singh said, “Hakim has a criminal past, but Vikas was targeted because he accompanied him.” Railway services were disrupted for more than half an hour because of the killings.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now