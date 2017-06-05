Bihar: Police seizes 1878 bottles of liquor in Jehanabad, two arrested

Police arrested two persons for being involved in illegal liquor trade, the ASP said adding that few other persons managed to escape from the scene. (PTI. File photo) Police arrested two persons for being involved in illegal liquor trade, the ASP said adding that few other persons managed to escape from the scene. (PTI. File photo)

Police have seized 1878 bottles of liquor from a room of a private high school in Bihar’s Jehanabad district and arrested two persons for being involved in illegal liquor trade.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Singh said acting on a tip off, police raided the Kishanchand Dangi Girl’s High School premises late Sunday night and seized 1878 bottles of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from one of the rooms of the private high school.

The school, which was closed on account of summer holiday, is located in Dhangawan area of Jehanabad town police station, the police officer said adding that the liquor was manufactured in Haryana.

Police arrested two persons for being involved in illegal liquor trade, the ASP said adding that few other persons managed to escape from the scene. Police are investigating the matter that includes the possible role of the school administrator, he said.

