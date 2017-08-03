Bihar: Naxals halt trains services in Jamui

The naxals threatened the gateman that the railway authorities will have to bear losses if all the railway operations weren’t stopped. (Representational image) The naxals threatened the gateman that the railway authorities will have to bear losses if all the railway operations weren’t stopped. (Representational image)

The movement of trains were disrupted in Jamui district of Bihar when a group of Naxalites late on Wednesday night held a guard as captive in the Shaheed Jitendra halt and only freed him after the railway operations were stopped. The naxals, who are also celebrating their martyrdom week, captured the gateman who was posted at the Shaheed Jeetendra Halt and demanded that all the train operations must be stopped. The naxals threatened the gateman that the railway authorities will have to bear losses if all the railway operations weren’t stopped.

After the threatening, the guard informed his senior officers at all the stations. All the trains were stopped at their respective stations and all the railway operations were discontinued. After this incident, nearly a dozen trains were left stranded in the Patna-Howrah mainline.

