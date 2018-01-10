Bihar: Four coaches of train gutted in fire; railway operations unaffected

Four coaches of the Patna-Mokama MEMU passenger train were gutted in a mid-night fire on Wednesday (Source: ANI) Four coaches of the Patna-Mokama MEMU passenger train were gutted in a mid-night fire on Wednesday (Source: ANI)

Four coaches of the Patna-Mokama MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train were gutted in a mid-night fire on Wednesday, said Rajesh Kumar, East Central Railway spokesperson. The coaches caught fire when the train was stationed in the yard.

“Patna-Mokama MEMU Passenger train reached Mokama on Tuesday night at 11 pm in Patna. It was stationed in the railway yard of Mokama Station. Suddenly, flames were spotted in two bogies at 1 am on Wednesday. An attempt was made to extinguish the fire, but it engulfed two more coaches,” the CPRO said.

No one was injured in the fire (Source: ANI) No one was injured in the fire (Source: ANI)

Kumar said the fire has been brought under control and no one was injured. The fire has not affected the railway operations.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App