Bhuj: US man held for carrying satellite phone

AN AMERICAN citizen of Indian origin was detained by Kutch West police after officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found a satellite phone in his possession when he checked in at Bhuj airport to board a flight on Thursday morning.

Police said that Navinchandra Demond, 56, a US citizen of Indian origin, went to Bhuj airport in Kutch at 8.10 am on Thursday. “However, during frisking, the CISF found a satellite phone in his possession. The use of this phone is prohibited in India. Therefore, the CISF handed over Demond to police,” N V Khat, police inspector of Special Operation Group of Kutch (west) police, told The Indian Express.

“He had come to Kutch as a tourist. This morning, he went to the Bhuj airport to board a flight for Mumbai. During frisking, however, the CISF found him carrying the banned satellite phone. Therefore, he was prevented from boarding the flight and the matter was reported to police,” Khat added.

A non-cognizable offence under Section 6 of the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act and Section 20 of the Indian Telegraph Act was registered at A Division police station in Bhuj in this regard at 12.30 am and the SOG was asked to conduct an inquiry.

“We shall approach the court, seeking the permission to interrogate Demond as to how many days he had been camping in Kutch and what places he had visited in the district,” Khat said, adding that the police were questioning Demond.

Section 6 of the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act deals with the possession of unauthorised wireless apparatus while Section 20 of Indian Telegraph Act deals with establishing, maintaining or working unauthorised telegraph. Police sources said that Demond had his roots in south Gujarat.

