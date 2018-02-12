Bhopal: Researcher kills self to marry soulmate in next birth, cites Goddess Kali’s dream in suicide note

When asked about reports on Sarkar’s sexual orientation and whether he was suffering from some psychological issues, police only said further investigation is underway. (Representational) When asked about reports on Sarkar’s sexual orientation and whether he was suffering from some psychological issues, police only said further investigation is underway. (Representational)

A 27-year old researcher in a Bhopal-based premier scientific organisation committed suicide by jumping in the Upper Lake in the city, police said on Monday.

The researcher, Neelotpal Sarkar, who hailed from West Bengal, left behind a suicide note stating the goddess appeared in his dream last Diwali and told him that whosoever he chooses to marry would die and that he would find the right life partner in his next birth, a police official said.

“The body of Neelotpal Sarkar was found floating in the Upper Lake yesterday,” Talaiya police station assistant sub-inspector Mithilesh Tripathi said.

Sarkar was doing research on nano-technology at the Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI) here.

AMPRI, is a premier scientific organisation involved in conducting high-quality research in the areas of Advanced Materials. It is a unit of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The officer said the suicide note left behind by Sarkar runs into 20 pages. “It seems Sarkar was mulling to kill himself over a period of time,” he said.

The deceased was a resident of Saket Nagar area of the city. He had been missing from his home since February 8, Tripathi said.

When asked about reports on Sarkar’s sexual orientation and whether he was suffering from some psychological issues, Tripathi only said further investigation is underway.

