Bharuch: Gas leak in recycling plant in Ankleshwar kills three labourers

Three labourers died due to asphyxiation and two others were critically injured following a gas leakage at a water recycling plant in Ankleshwar, Bharuch on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident happened at RSPL company at Panoli GIDC in Ankleshwar when the labourers were transferring the chemical from one container to another. As soon as their was a gas leak, one of the five labourers, Ramkishan Yadav, came out and informed the manager and owner of the factory, and the police.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where three workers were declared dead on arrival. The condition of the other two victims remains critical. The GPCB officials also reached the spot following the mishap and started a probe. Ankleshwar police have filed a case of accidental death. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Bharuch Civil Hospital for a post mortem.

Ankleshwar Rural Police Inspector D L Dhadhuk said, “We have registered accidental death into the incident. We will get reports from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and factory inspectors who visited the spot and if negligence or any criminal conspiracy is found, we will arrest the accused.”

