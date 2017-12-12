Devalued Degree

Barnala ‘Assault’: Arrest culprits immediately, says Bibi Jagir Kaur

Referring to a video clip of the alleged assault that has gone viral on social media, Kaur said it was a “shameful act” and it was so harrowing that one “cannot watch it.” The alleged incident occurred when the victim had gone to a temple. 

Published: December 12, 2017
Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur Monday demanded the immediate arrest of those who allegedly “assaulted and molested” a woman SAD leader in Barnala.

Addressing a press conference, Kaur, accompanied by SAD women wing (Urban) president Parminder Kaur Pannu, said she would meet the victim Tuesday and if need be, also meet the DGP and write to the National Commission for Women.

