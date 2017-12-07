Banned currency notes found in Jharkhand

An investigation has been initiated with regard to the recovered banned currency notes, SP, Prabhat Kumar, Sonari police station said. (File/Photo) An investigation has been initiated with regard to the recovered banned currency notes, SP, Prabhat Kumar, Sonari police station said. (File/Photo)

The police recovered banned currency notes worth over Rs 19 lakh from Sangam Vihar locality under the jurisdiction of Sonari police station at Jamshedpur on Thursday. The banned notes were stuffed in two sacks and abandoned, said city Superintendent of Police (SP), Prabhat Kumar. Demonetised currency bills in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were recovered, Kumar said.

An investigation has been initiated, he said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App