Bahujan Vikas Aghadi to contest all 131 seats in Thane municipal polls

Thane (Source: Google Maps) Thane (Source: Google Maps)

After registering a thumping victory in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation polls in 2015, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) will contest all 131 seats in the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation election, a party leader said today. A senior BVA told PTI that his party will contest all 131 seats for the TMC polls, scheduled on February 21.

“We have put a good show in Vasai and Virar and have also been doing the best of civic works, based on which we will approach voters to elect our candidates for better governance,” the leader said.

BVA currently has 105 councillors in the Virar-Vasai civic body.

The leader said with regards to a pre-poll alliance, nothing has been decided as of yet.

“Our leaders will take a decision next week on how to go about the nominations which start from January 27,” he added.