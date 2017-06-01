‘Babbar Khalsa man’ used to work as kar sevak at gurdwaras

Prior to coming in contact with radicals, he used to work as a kar sevak at gurdwaras in rural areas. Prior to coming in contact with radicals, he used to work as a kar sevak at gurdwaras in rural areas.

THE ALLEGED Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad terrorists, arrested by the Ludhiana police, had been working as kar sevak at gurdwaras in the state. Sources in the police said Harbarinder Singh, who was arrested near the new bus stand in Phase VI, hailed from Amritsar and prior to coming in contact with radicals, used to work as a kar sevak at gurdwaras in rural areas.

“Harbarinder used to be clean shaven. But, once he went to the Golden Temple around three years back, he met some radicals, who are now living in the UK. They stayed in touch through social media. Then, Harbarinder started wearing turban and became a sleeper cell of Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad,” said a source.

After coming in touch with the radicals, Harbarinder moved to Chandigarh and began to live in Sector 44 on rent. He is highly motivated and had prepared a list of some local Shiv Sena leaders whom he wanted to kill. Amritpal Kaur alias Amrit, who too was arrested with Harbarinder, was a native of Bishanpur village in Sangrur district before moving to the Salemtabri area in Ludhiana. Her husband is unemployed.

“She revealed that she started taking drugs around one-and-a-half years ago and also began to work as courier for some smugglers but she was never booked in any case. Then, she came in contact with Harbarinder and under his influence, started working as a module of the terrorist organisation. She was living as a normal housewife and used to come to Chandigarh whenever she got a call from Harbarinder,” sources added.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said all the four terrorists, the other two being Jarnail Singh and Randeep Singh, came from humble backgrounds and had been living as normal people. He said they have sent teams to Bihar to trace the weapon supplier of the organisation, adding that Jarnail and Randeep used to work as sewadaars at rural gurdwaras.

