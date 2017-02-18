Latest News

B Tech student commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The deceased belonged to Murarchak in Sultanpur district and was studying in a college in Munshiganj.

By: PTI | Amethi | Published:February 18, 2017 2:17 pm

A first-year B Tech student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in Munshiganj here, police said.

The body of Avinash Mishra (20) was found hanging from a fan yesterday. The deceased belonged to Murarchak in Sultanpur district and was studying in a college in Munshiganj, they said.

Irate students started protesting over his death following which SP Anees Ansari rushed to the spot with additional forces to check any untoward incident.

