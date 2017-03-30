Attack on Africans in Greater Noida: Kenyan woman alleges attack

NEARLY TWO days after at least four Africans were attacked by a mob in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area, a 24-year-old Kenyan citizen, who also resides in Greater Noida, filed a police complaint alleging assault by a group of four unidentified men.

Hours after she filed a police complaint and sought treatment at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, police investigation revealed alleged irregularities in her accusations.

Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, a resident of Sector Pi in Greater Noida, the Kenyan reached Kailash Hospital near Pari Chowk. “In her complaint to the police, she said that she was returning home in an Ola cab when the cab was stopped near Omicron Sector by four to five men. She said that the men pulled her out of the car, slapped and beat her up. The complainant said the incident took place around 4.30 am. An FIR under IPC sections relating to physical assault was registered under unknown persons,” said Abhinandan, Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st.

Meanwhile, the woman spent around two hours at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida before she was discharged. “No visible injury marks have been found. She was given first aid medical treatment and was kept under examination for two hours. She was discharged after that,” said Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida.

Around 8.30 pm as the police tracked down the Ola cab driver — an eyewitness in the alleged case — inconsistencies were found in the versions of the complainant and the driver.

“The Ola driver said that the trip took place around 6-6.30 am and no such incident took place. He said that he had dropped the woman to a flat in Omicron sector. The GPS tracker has verified his claim. We are investigating the matter further,” said Dharmendra Singh, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In the aftermath of a mob attack on Africans in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area on Monday night, a case was registered by police against around 600 unknown persons and 54 named residents of the district. Five of those named were arrested also late Monday night, police had said.

After holding a meeting representatives of Africans living in Greater Noida, N P Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, had on Tuesday night said, “What happened is unfortunate. Children from Nigeria and other African countries who come here are our guests and Indian culture talks about Atithi Devo Bhavah. We should respect citizens from every country… African countries and India have old relations and everyone should understand the importance of this. The administration has asked people to report spreading of any rumour,” said .

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affair had on Tuesday said, “The government is committed to ensuring safety and security of all foreigners in India. People from Africa, including students and youth, remain our valued partners.”

