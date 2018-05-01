At Workshop For Muslim Youth, Stress On Becoming Job Givers Instead Of Job Seekers

The speakers at the event in Gandhinagar, Monday. Express The speakers at the event in Gandhinagar, Monday. Express

At a workshop for minorities and underprivileged sections of the society, leaders from the field of politics, finance and education exhorted Muslim students to choose entrepreneurship over seeking jobs. The entrepreneurship workshop — Taleem-o-Tarbiyat— was organised by ‘The Indus Entrepreneurs’ at IIT-Gandhinagar.

Speaking at the event, Maulana Azad National Urdu University Zafar Sareshwala stressed on engaging with the government and “benefiting from its various welfare schemes”, while State Bank of India Managing Praveen K Gupta said in today’s time it has become more important to start own business instead of seeking jobs.

“Artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, automatic process all this has resulted in less jobs being created in services and manufacturing sector today, and the existing jobs are being replaced due to this automisation. India’s tradition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) business is very good. Maximum employment generation is also through the MSME sector. To start a business of your own, it is not necessary at all to start with a big venture,” Gupta told the participants at the workshop.

“For instance in SBI, five-six years ago there were 2.20 lakh employees. In this period, the bank’s business has increased by more than double, but the number of employees has declined due to digitisation, mobile banking. So it becomes all more important in today’s time that instead of seeking jobs, we should start our own business,” he added.

Referring to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data, Gupta said, “The latest data announced from September to March shows that in last six months 34 lakh jobs were created….The reality is that a lot of jobs are being created in the country, and particularly if someone starts his own business, which is not being reported… If more such people can work to start their own businesses, it will be beneficial to the country in a great deal.”

CMD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Vikram Limaye, who also spoke at the event, urged the youths to be more confident. “According to a survey, at any given point of time, more than 80 per cent youth is thinking about setting up his or her own business. Lack of confidence and half-hearted efforts often leads to failure,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also asked Muslim youths to choose the path of entrepreneurship. Stating that today’s education has become all about salary packages, he said, “There was a time when a child wanted to become only a doctor or engineer. But we have crores of avenues today… Combination of knowledge and innovation can help youth of today become job givers rather than job seekers, and they can take help of government assistance to convert their dreams into reality.”

He then added, “For Muslims, I would say that they are very skilled in specific art forms…Even the government encourages this through special provisions. We should take benefit of achhe din when your own Prime Minister wants to take you forward holding your hand, why should you worry?”

On discrimination towards Muslims, columnist and journalist Saba Naqvi said, “Today, there is a problem for Muslims. They do not get jobs at some places. You are being left behind. At some places, jobs are not given due to prejudice. There was a time when Muslims would not get loans from banks, bank accounts would disappear. Gujarat has passed from this era. I would say that we should take all possible help.”

Over 500 students participated in the workshop. Several speakers spoke about how to convert idea into a start-up. They also informed them with the details about getting investment for their start-ups, use of information technology, and other related aspects.

