At Rs 1,496 crore, Gurgaon plot gets highest-ever bid in Haryana

In a highest-ever single bid for any site in the state, the Haryana Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has fetched Rs 1,496 crore for a prime commercial location in Gurgaon. Before this, a 10-acre commercial site in Gurgaon was auctioned by the Haryana Urban Development Authority for Rs 842 crore in November, 2017.

The latest auction site, measuring 11.76 acres, is on NH-8 at Udyog Vihar Phase V in Gurgaon and has been earmarked to develop a commercial complex with transit oriented development rights. The site lies opposite the Gateway Tower and Cyber Hub, near the Ambience Mall and next to the Trident and Oberoi Hotels.

Haryana principal secretary (industry) Sudhir Rajpal told The Indian Express that the site has been auctioned at a rate of Rs 127 crore per acre. “This was the first auction of a commercial site on such a scale in Gurgaon,” he said.

HSIIDC managing director Raja Sekhar Vundru said the reserve price of the site was fixed at Rs 686 crore. M/s Aadarshini Real Estate Developers Private Limited emerged as the highest bidder. M/s Beech Projects Limited, M/s Experion Developers Pvt Ltd and M/s Parmida Constructions Ltd were the others bidders, he said.

All four were found technically qualified and the e-auction was held on February 26. “M/s Aadarshini Real Estate Developers Private Limited emerged as the highest bidder, with a quote of Rs 1,496 crore as compared to the bid of Rs 1,446 crore by M/s Beech Projects Limited,” said Vundru.

Vundru said the successful auction assumes significance in the light of the “generally held perception of a sluggish real estate market”. “It also vindicates the status of Gurgaon as the most preferred investment destination in India near Delhi. Buoyed by the overwhelming response of this auction, HSIIDC now plans to aggressively take up disposal of other such sites and projects,” he said.

