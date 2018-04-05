Ashwini Bidre case: Cops rope in private firm to locate body

The Navi Mumbai crime branch have increased their efforts to find the boxes in which the body of the missing assistant inspector was allegedly disposed of in Vasai creek. Deepak Joshi The Navi Mumbai crime branch have increased their efforts to find the boxes in which the body of the missing assistant inspector was allegedly disposed of in Vasai creek. Deepak Joshi

The Navi Mumbai Police have employed a private firm for investigating the Ashwini Bidre missing case, sources said. She was believed to have been murdered. After DNA reports of samples from the fridge -it was suspected the body parts were stored there before disposal -of the main accused Abhay Kurundkar turned out negative, the Navi Mumbai crime branch have increased their efforts to find the boxes in which the body of the missing assistant inspector was allegedly disposed of in Vasai creek.

“The body was dumped into an iron box inside the Vasai creek. While the Navy couldn’t help us, we have enlisted a private firm which can help us do deep digging in the creek,” said a senior officer.

The ‘private firm’ has already started its work, police said. “They are researching the size of the particulate matter in the water, the wind direction and other things. Soon, we shall use sophisticated machines to look for the boxes,” said another officer privy to the investigation.

According to Raju Gore, the estranged husband of Ashwini Bidre, the police is finally taking the help of companies that might actually help find the body. “We had proposed taking the help of private firms earlier itself. They are consulting the National Institute of Oceanography and a private firm called Ocean Science and Surveying Private Limited. I hope they find the boxes and the body,” he said.

