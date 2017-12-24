Around 1,800 people from across the globe gather in Udvada for three-day Parsi fest

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the festival on Saturday. Prashant Nadkar Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the festival on Saturday. Prashant Nadkar

THE QUAINT town of Udvada, around 200 km from Mumbai, came to life on Saturday evening as the second edition of the Iranshah Udvada Utsav kicked off with fanfare. The second edition, with the theme ‘threads of continuity’, was inaugurated by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

“The central government and the government of Gujarat will work towards strengthening the Parsi community and its culture,” Naqvi said. He added that 125 Parsis have been born since the launch of the Jiyo Parsi scheme. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said: “With the blessings of Iranshah, I hope to start my second term with good thoughts, good words and good deeds— the mantra Parsis go by.”

Around 1,800 Zoroastrians from across the globe gathered in the sleepy town for the three-day festival that aims to put the diminishing community back on the map. The fest is centred around the theme of making the younger generation, as well as the world, aware of the community’s rich heritage. The highlight of the evening was a musical tribute to Freddie Mercury, who was born of Parsi descent. Parsis of all ages swayed to numbers like ‘Another one bites the dust’ and ‘Too much love will kill you’.

The evening of revelry included a fashion show curated by Ashdeen Lilaowala who showcased traditional attires with a modern twist.

