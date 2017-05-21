Army jawan, wife killed in road accident near Haridwar

An Army jawan and his wife — a policewoman — were killed and three members of their family suffered injuries when the vehicle in which they were returning home after taking holy dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar met with an accident. Police said the vehicle hit the median on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway and overturned near Chalat in the district on Saturday. Thirty-year-old Rohit and his wife Sarita (28) died on the spot.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said. Sarita was posted at Kotwali police station Muzaffarnagar. In a separate accident, a 35-year-old trader, Kamal Jain, and his relative Deepa Jain (50) were crushed to death by a speeding bus on Circular Road near Muzaffarnagar Saturday evening. Soon after the accident, people blocked movement of traffic, seeking tough action against the errant driver.

