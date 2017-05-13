Another idol found damaged in Uttar Pradesh

In yet another incident of alleged desecration of idols in Uttar Pradesh, a statue of Lord Shiva has been found damaged in Janakpuri area in Muzaffarnagar. The damaged idol was found by the locals when they reached the temple on Friday, Circle Officer Tejbir Singh said. He said a case has been registered against unidentified persons and the matter was being probed. A statue of poet-saint Ravidas was allegedly desecrated at Khatauli police station area in Muzaffarnagar on May 11. A statue of dalit icon B R Ambedkar was also found damaged in Shamli district on May 9.

