Amritsar: Police, villagers in stand-off after raid on illegal mining site

A crackdown on the sand mafia in Ajnala last week has led to an unforeseen stand-off between villagers and the police.

The police had seized four sand-filled trucks and 10 trolleys during a raid conducted at an illegal mining site near Chahadpur village last Thursday night. A case under the Mining Act was registered. From the mining site located two kms from the village where the vehicles were seized, police also seized a mammoth machine, used for mining and loading of sand.

SDM Ajnala Anupreet Kaur and District Mining officer Bhola Singh Brar were leading the raid. Though police did not name any persons in the FIR, all the vehicles seized by the police were traced to the residents of the village that touches bank of Ravi.

Police now want villagers to own up to their vehicles, which means they will be liable for criminal proceedings. Villagers have not claimed the vehicles yet. Instead, they are demanding that the police go after “real culprits”.

“We have not booked anyone yet. We know that all the trolleys and trucks recovered by us belong to the residents of Chahadpur. We have suggested to the villagers to claim their vehicles and file for bail. Soon, we will book the persons by name,” said SHO Ramdas Baljeet Kaur.

Chahadpur is a small village with around 300 homes and 1,800 people. Over the last three years, with the expansion of the sand mining business, both legal and illegal, transportation of sand from mining sites has been a big source of income for the residents. There are 40 vehicles in the village that are involved in the business.

The villagers press their vehicles into service both for legal mining (for which the government announces dates), and illegal mining (that goes on outside these dates).

But villagers complain that their vehicles are only a small fraction of the number of trucks and trolleys that carry off the sand from the mining site near Chahadpur. Last Thursday, though, there was no such “outside” vehicle at the site.

Two trolleys belonging to Chahadpur resident Gurpreet Singh are with the police. He said, “We are in negotiations with police. We have no doubt over the intentions of police about curbing illegal sand mining. We are with them in this cause. But information about the raid had leaked and those who were involved in sand mining from outside ran away on Thursday evening. When police came, they impounded our vehicles which were parked inside our homes.”

The vehicles were loaded with sand at the time of they were seized, with the owners planning to transport them out the next day.

Gurpreet said, “We are just transporters. Our village has around 40 such vehicles to transport sand that is mined from the Ravi riverbed. They were issuing us proper computerised slips for transporting of sand and we were paying for it. Police also know that their raid was against those who were into illegal mining business and not against us. We are ready to give them slips issued to us for transportation of sand by sand contractors for the investigation purpose.”

Gurpreet also pointed to the sand loading machine recovered that night as evidence of the involvement of miners from outside the village.

“Police have recovered a big loading machine that was too heavy for the owners to remove from the mining spot despite having information of raid in advance. Police should find out who owns that machine,” Gurpreet said.

A separate case was registered against unidentified persons after the seizure of the machine. One person, Maha Singh, who was found sleeping next to the machine, was handed over by the raiding officials to the Amritsar Rural police on the same night. He was subsequently let off.

“We have been investigating the matter. We will try to find out who is owner of machine,” said Baljeet Kaur. “We are not sure about Maha Singh’s role yet. He will be asked to be part of investigation when required. He was handed over to us by mining official. Maybe he was just a night watchman.”

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, who led another raid on sand mafia at Kot Razada on Saturday night, said: “Recovery of few vehicles cannot stop illegal mining. We will make and implement a proper policy to stop illegal mining.”

The DC said the Amritsar district administration had been informing all villages in Ajnala tehsil located near the banks of the Ravi where sand mining is rampant, that they should not associate themsleves with illegal mining.

“We have used the public announcement system in gurudwaras to inform the villagers that no official mining site is operational right now in Ajnala. They should not indulge in illegal mining if any former contractor or anyone else attempts illegal mining. People should wait for few days for the official mining contracts to be issued,” he said.

