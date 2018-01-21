Amritsar officials rush to repair ‘killer’ bridge day after boy spoke of seeking PM’s help

Karanbeer Singh during his visit to Delhi. (Express Photo) Karanbeer Singh during his visit to Delhi. (Express Photo)

A day after The Indian Express reported that a class XII boy due to receive bravery award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 wanted to seek his to help to repair a dangerous bridge near his village where seven of his friends had died in an accident in September 2016, the Amritsar district administration on Saturday agreed to provide the required funds for the job.

“The deputy commissioner has ordered to provide the required funds for the bridge. Work will start soon,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ravinder Singh. In September 2016, Karanbeer Singh, then in Class XI, was returning home along with other students of his DAV school in school bus when the vehicle fell into a drain while crossing the bridge that had no railings. While seven children died in the accident, Karanbeer managed to save 15 others.

For his act of bravery, Karanbeer, now a class XII student, is set to receive the Sanjay Chopra Bravery Award on January 24 from the PM. In an interview to The Indian Express on Friday, Karanbeer had said the bridge was not safe to use even after 15 months of the horrific accident and that he would request the PM to get the bridge repaired.

After the accident, the then SAD-BJP government in Punjab had provided Rs 7.75 lakh to local Muhawa panchayat to repair the bridge. The panchayat says it has already spent that amount on repair but needs more to construct the railing on both sides of the bridge.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ravinder Singh said, “There are many such bridges in Amritsar district on drains. We had estimated that Rs 12.5 crore would be required to repair all such bridges in bad shape. This estimate was prepared after the accident. Now, we expect to get Rs 5-7 crore from the total Rs 200 crore earmarked by the Punjab government for repair and construction of such bridges. We will soon get the money and start work on it.”

“As far as Muhawa village bridge is concerned, it needs Rs 3 lakh more for railings and other pending works. This amount will be provided on a priority basis,” the official said.

