Amit Shah to skip Gujarat CM’s dinner for PM Narendra Modi

BJP national president Amit Shah will not attend the dinner that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is hosting in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CM’s bungalow here on Tuesday. All BJP MPs, MLAs and office-bearers have been invited for the event. Almost all of them, including former CM Anandiben Patel, are likely to attend. Shah, the MLA from Naranpura constituency of Ahmedabad, is scheduled to be in Somnath on Tuesday. He landed in Rajkot on Monday evening and left for Somnath by road.

He will leave the town on Wednesday morning. The PM, meanwhile, will be in Gujarat for a two-day tour of his home state. He is scheduled to attend a series of events, including one at Somnath temple in Saurashtra. A senior BJP office-bearer said, “Amitbhai is not likely to attend the dinner as he has a night halt planned in Somnath on Tuesday… But he will be there in Somnath with the PM (on Wednesday).”

Senior BJP leader L K Advani, an MP from Gujarat, is also expected to attend the dinner. “His presence is not confirmed,” another office-bearer said.