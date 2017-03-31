Amit Shah dig at Congress: polls can’t be won by creating ruckus in the Assembly

Shah called the development done in Gujarat under Modi’s leadership as “scientifically planned” and full of “political will”. (Source: ANI photo) Shah called the development done in Gujarat under Modi’s leadership as “scientifically planned” and full of “political will”. (Source: ANI photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday took a dig at the Congress during proceedings in Gujarat Assembly, saying elections were won not by creating ruckus in the House but by winning people’s hearts.

Shah, an MLA representing Naranpura constituency in Ahmedabad, was accorded a warm reception in the Assembly by his party colleagues as he addressed the House for around 40 minutes.

Being an MLA, he has to get his attendance marked in the Assembly once in six months.

As Shah arrived in the Assembly complex in the second half of the first session, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani received him along with other cabinet ministers. When the House assembled after recess, Shah, accompanied by his wife

Sonal and son Jay, entered the House after Speaker Ramanlal Vora took his position.

His wife and son took seats in the visitors’ gallery along with CM Rupani’s wife Anjali and other BJP leaders like Bhikhu Dalsaniya, Gordhan Zadaphia, R C Faldu and J J Patel.

BJP members welcomed Shah by thumping desks and raising slogans like ‘Amitbhai tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain (Amitbhai, you march ahead, we are with you)”.

Senior cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama called him an “ornament” of the House. Speaker Vora also termed the day “historic”. Addressing the House, he asserted that the BJP would win the coming Assembly polls in the state.

“You cannot win people’s mandate by creating ruckus in the House. To win the mandate, one must win people’s hearts,” Shah said.

“The BJP won all the elections here from 1990 to 2016. And, we will win the 2017 polls with more than 150 seats,” he said.

Shah’s assertion came while supporting a resolution brought by BJP’s Ketan Inamdar, urging the state government to take forward the development agenda of the BJP. In his speech, made in the absence of Congress members who were suspended for protesting over M B Shah Commission report, the BJP chief said that the “journey of development” will continue even after 2017 and 2019. “Our hunger for development is still intact,” he said. Shah emphatically referred to the past rule of Opposition Congress, which according to him was ridden with communal riots and curfew.

“Before 1995, the people of Gujarat were suffering due to large-scale corruption, lawlessness and shortage of electricity. After Narendra Modi took over in 2001, we transformed this state. Now, the entire world talks about the Gujarat model,” he said.

Shah called the development done in Gujarat under Modi’s leadership as “scientifically planned” and full of “political will”. “Under Modi’s leadership, Gujarat consistently attained 12% GDP growth even in agriculture,” he mentioned.

In the field of education, Shah said, Modi had revived the Kanya Kelavani (girl education) concept of Raja Rammohan Roy and Maharaja Sayajirao.

Much of Shah’s speech was, however, repeat of his address to the BJP party workers’ convention in Ahmedabad Wednesday.

Later, referring to Shah’s arrest in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case by CBI during the erstwhile UPA rule at the Centre, Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that the BJP president was falsely implicated. “Brave Gujarat policemen had killed an anti-national in the encounter.”

Former chief minister Anandiben Patel, former finance minister Saurabh Patel and Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki were, however, conspicuous by their absence during Shah’s speech. Anandiben attended only the first half of the first session.

