Murder of 5-year-old girl: Police begin probe into leave applications of juvenile’s four classmates

Vaishnavi’s mother takes part in a march seeking justice for the 5-year-old, at Boh village in Ambala. (Express) Vaishnavi’s mother takes part in a march seeking justice for the 5-year-old, at Boh village in Ambala. (Express)

The Ambala police on Friday started investigating leave applications of four fellow students of the 17-year-old juvenile in the kidnapping and murder case of 5-year-old Vaishnavi.

A police team interacted with the four students and also questioned the school management in connection with the applications which were found in his bag by the family members of Vaishnavi, who was kidnapped and murdered near her house at Boh village near Ambala Cantonment on Thursday.

Amit Sood, Vaishnavi’s father, told Chandigarh Newsline, “The applications were written for taking leave for December 7, the day fixed by the juvenile for collecting the ransom. All four applications were signed by four classmates of the juvenile. We have handed over the leave applications to local police for further investigation. We tried to interact with four classmates of juvenile but their parents did not allow us and the four students were also not present at their houses.”

Inspector Ram Niwash, SHO of Mahesh Nagar, Ambala, said, “We are investigating the leave applications. We questioned the four students who admitted that they had handed over leave applications to the juvenile arrested for the girl’s murder. We need to question the four at length. We also contacted the management of school in which the juvenile and four other students study.”

Police sources said the juvenile and four other students were studying in commerce steam and they were in section B of their class. Sources said the four students, whose leave applications were recovered from the bag of juvenile, claimed that they had decided to take leave from the school on December 7 for preparation of an exam.

One of the fellow students, who was questioned by the police, told Chandigarh Newsline, “A police team interacted on the school premises today. Police questioned us about our fellow student, who was arrested for murder. I told the police that he was a reserved kind of person. I also told the police that I handed over my leave application to him for the preparation for an exam.”

Varun Kumar, the brother-in-law of juvenile, who has been an employee of Amit Sood for the last nine years, did not return from Azamgarh in UP on Friday. Varun along with his wife had gone to Azamgarh, leaving behind his juvenile brother-in-law in the care of Amit Sood a fortnight ago.

