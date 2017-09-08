Ahmednagar: Driven by poverty, man ends life after killing children

Fatangare hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his home. (Representational image) Fatangare hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his home. (Representational image)

A poverty-stricken 35-year-old man allegedly killed his son and daughter before committing suicide at a village here, police said today. Ashok Santu Fatangare, who worked as a daily wage farm labourer, was living in extreme poverty at Pokhari Baleshwar village in the district’s Sangamner tehsil, about 98 kms from the district headquarters, Ghargav police station inspector Dilip Nighot told PTI today.

He said the villagers told the police that because of his financial condition, Fatangare was under stress since about a week. Fatangare allegedly throttled his seven-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter early yesterday. He then hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his home, the police official said.

At the time of the incident, the man’s wife had gone to her maternal home in nearby Devgav village to get some food grains, police sources said.

